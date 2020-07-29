Call for Welsh Government to ‘deploy’ Deeside field hospital to alleviate pressure at Wrexham Maelor in wake Coronavirus spike

A Welsh Parliament member has called for the temporary field hospital in Deeside to be “deployed“ to help “alleviate pressure” on Wrexham Maelor as the hospital deals with a spike in coronavirus cases.

There are between 70 and 80 cases of coronavirus at Maelor Hospital, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed on Tuesday, an increase of around 10 from the previous day.

Shadow Minister for Health, Andrew RT Davies MS has claimed Wrexham Maelor is becoming “increasingly overwhelmed” and non-covid patients are being “dangerously exposed.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it has now instigated universal screening for all patients on wards where there has been COVID-19 positive patient.





“This is in addition to screening every patient admitted to our hospitals. All patients who test positive are appropriately isolated and all infection prevention and control measures are in place.” Said Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr.

Welsh Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies, said: “This is a very alarming situation at Wrexham Maelor with a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

We’re hearing of distressing scenes on hospital wards that are becoming increasingly overwhelmed and where non-covid patients are being dangerously exposed to those entering the hospital environment with the virus.

Labour’s health minister needs to get on top of this situation urgently and all avenues must be explored by the Welsh Government including deploying the Enfys field hospitals in the region to help alleviate pressure at Wrexham Maelor and protect patients.”

Enfys Glannau Dyfrdwy – Rainbow Hospital Deeside – is one of three Rainbow Hospitals in North Wales, the other two are in Bangor and Llandudno.

The temporary 430-bed hospital in Deeside – built at a cost of around £13.9m – has remained unused during the pandemic but is expected to remain on standby through the winter due to concerns over a potential second wave of coronavirus.

The temporary hospitals in North Wales were established to reduce occupancy in BCUHB’s main hospitals during the pandemic.

As well as preventing admissions they were designed to help “step-down” patients, who had received treatment at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Glan Clwyd Hospital and Wrexham Maelor Hospitals, to recover and eventually return home.

The temporary hospitals were not designed to cater for patients needing intubation, so ventilators were not items of equipment fitted within Rainbow Hospitals.

Deeside Community Hospital Branwen Ward has also been closed to new admissions following a number of coronavirus cases, it is however expected reopen later this week.

Its understood a small number of patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Several patients at Mold Community Hospital are believed to have either tested positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus.

Gill Harris said: “We continue to ask for the public’s help in managing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

We want to limit the number of visitors to our hospital sites and as hospital visiting is still suspended, we are asking that you only have someone accompany you if necessary.

If you are unable to attend an appointment please notify us as soon as possible.

Information on the outbreak at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital and further updates on coronavirus cases in north Wales will be published here.