Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 29th Mar 2020

Call for Flintshire Council to relax Sunday trading laws to support key workers during coronavirus crisis

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council has been asked to relax Sunday trading laws in an effort to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic,

Last week Wrexham Council announced it was temporarily relaxing the Sunday trading laws in a bid to support those on the frontline battling the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has now written to Flintshire Council asking them to urgently relax the rules.

Sunday opening hours are regulated by the Sunday Trading Act 1994, which limits larger stores to six hours of continuous trading on the traditional “day of rest”.

Many supermarkets choose to open from 10am to 4pm, with “browsing“ time allowed before tills are turned on.

In his letter to Flintshire Council, Rob Roberts said:

“I am writing to ask you to temporarily relax the Sunday trading laws currently in place in order to support NHS workers, Social Care staff and other key workers.

“Some supermarkets are allowing doctors, nurses and other essential workers into their stores to shop from 9am on a Sunday, before opening to the public.

However, although they can gather their supplies, they are unable to pay before 10am due to the existing trading laws.”

We must do everything we can to make their lives easier during this period.

The Conservative MP, who brought Labour MP David Hanson’s 27 year reign in Delyn to end in December’s General Election – called on Flintshire Council to make a “fast decision” on his request, he said:

“I will be writing to the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, asking for this restriction to be lifted during the pandemic, but I’m sure you will agree these extraordinary times require fast decisions in order to accommodate the demands on our constituents.”

Supermarkets in Conwy County have also been told they don’t have to abide Sunday trading laws during the coronavirus crisis.

Responding to Rob Roberts on Social media, Flintshire Council Chief Executive said:

“Expect a coordinated regional response as all six councils work and plan together. Good leadership shown by Conwy Council.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

NHS staff to get free travel as part of £69m fund to support public transport through the coronavirus pandemic

News

Prime Minister writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

News

Hundreds of children counselled over impact of coronavirus outbreak

News

People who cough or spit at emergency workers face up to two years in prison

News

Police urge public to keep 999 calls for real emergencies

News

New ‘antibody’ test to identify if people have had coronavirus to be rolled out in Wales

News

Read 963,055 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn