Call for Flintshire Council to relax Sunday trading laws to support key workers during coronavirus crisis

Flintshire Council has been asked to relax Sunday trading laws in an effort to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic,

Last week Wrexham Council announced it was temporarily relaxing the Sunday trading laws in a bid to support those on the frontline battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has now written to Flintshire Council asking them to urgently relax the rules.

Sunday opening hours are regulated by the Sunday Trading Act 1994, which limits larger stores to six hours of continuous trading on the traditional “day of rest”.

Many supermarkets choose to open from 10am to 4pm, with “browsing“ time allowed before tills are turned on.

In his letter to Flintshire Council, Rob Roberts said:

“I am writing to ask you to temporarily relax the Sunday trading laws currently in place in order to support NHS workers, Social Care staff and other key workers.

“Some supermarkets are allowing doctors, nurses and other essential workers into their stores to shop from 9am on a Sunday, before opening to the public.

However, although they can gather their supplies, they are unable to pay before 10am due to the existing trading laws.”

We must do everything we can to make their lives easier during this period.

Here is a copy of the letter I have sent to @ColinEverett2 about relaxing Sunday trading laws to help the NHS and Social Care staff. Colin was quick to respond and measures will be in announced next week. Excellent work. — Rob Roberts MP (@RobDelyn) March 27, 2020

The Conservative MP, who brought Labour MP David Hanson’s 27 year reign in Delyn to end in December’s General Election – called on Flintshire Council to make a “fast decision” on his request, he said:

“I will be writing to the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, asking for this restriction to be lifted during the pandemic, but I’m sure you will agree these extraordinary times require fast decisions in order to accommodate the demands on our constituents.”

Supermarkets in Conwy County have also been told they don’t have to abide Sunday trading laws during the coronavirus crisis.

Responding to Rob Roberts on Social media, Flintshire Council Chief Executive said:

“Expect a coordinated regional response as all six councils work and plan together. Good leadership shown by Conwy Council.”