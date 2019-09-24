News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Bus pass website back up; paper applications allowed

Published: Tuesday, Sep 24th, 2019
Transport for Wales (TfW) has been criticised for their management of bus pass renewals.

Leanne Wood AM (Plaid, Rhondda) said: “I’m disappointed that the Labour Government initially insisted on an online-only application process. The Rhondda has been shown to have high levels of ‘digital exclusion’ and this would be higher among pensioners than any other age group.”

Old-style green-coloured bus passes need to be replaced with new ones by 31st December 2019 and during the first days of the application website being active, it collapsed under the weight of traffic. After undergoing further testing, the website (link here) was back up this week (w/c 23rd September 2019).

TfW were initially not accepting paper applications, but as a result of the website issues, they announced last week that paper renewal forms will be made available from local councils, libraries or as a download from the website.

Age Cymru said: “At this stage, we would urge older people not to panic about renewing their passes. The deadline is not until 31 December so there is plenty of time to make the application.”

