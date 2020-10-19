Blacon High School forced to close until November following number of Covid cases among teachers and pupils

Blacon High School will be closed for all year groups from Tuesday after eight positive Covid-19 cases were identified at the school.

Headteacher of the 600 pupil chester school, Mrs Rachel Hudson said they have “been managing a number of positive cases of Covid-19.”

“We now have 8 positive cases; 1 student in Year 9, 2 students in Year 11, 3 teachers and 2 support staff.”

“We remained Covid free up to the 30th September but the numbers are such that the staffing levels related to Covid mean that we now need to close to all students and staff.” Hudson said.





“This decision has not been taken lightly. I have reviewed the situation with the Department for Education, Public Health, Cheshire West and Chester Council and Governors. We will therefore be closing at the end of today, which will provide 13 clear days for the school to be closed, deep cleaned and ready to reopen to ALL students on Monday 2nd November.” Mrs Hudson added.

Writing on the school’s website, Mrs Hudson said: “Any students who have been identified as a direct contact of a positive case, will be informed by letter of the period of isolation. Some parents have expressed concern over some families not following this guidance.

I would like to remind you that there is a legal duty to self-isolate, which came into force on the 28th September to ensure compliance and reduce the spread of Covid-19. We all have a duty to protect each other, to follow the guidelines and to keep everyone safe.”