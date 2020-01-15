Bill to introduce new name for National Assembly and lower voting age becomes an Act

The Bill which will introduce a new name for the National Assembly and extend voting rights to 16 and 17 year olds in the Welsh General Election has today become an Act of the Assembly.

On Wednesday 15 January, the Senedd and Elections (Wales) Bill received Royal Assent and was officially transferred to the National Assembly’s Chief Executive and Clerk, Manon Antoniazzi by the First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

The handing over of the Bill to the Assembly Clerk in the Senedd Siambr marked a historic step which saw the Bill become an Act.

[Llywydd of the National Assembly for Wales, Elin Jones AM, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Assembly, Manon Antoniazzi and First Minister, Mark Drakeford. ]