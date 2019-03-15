Bid to make Flintshire a ‘comfortable’ place to visit for people with dementia

A bid is being made to make Flintshire a place where people with dementia feel comfortable to visit.

Flintshire Council has launched a bid to become a Dementia Friendly organisation by applying to gain accreditation from the Alzheimer’s Society.

The programme is designed to ensure that people with dementia feel valued and able to contribute to their community.

It focuses on improving their quality of life through training and raising awareness, both with residents and staff working for the local authority.

As part of the scheme, the council intends to examine how services can help

those affected by dementia, such as assisted waste collections, day services and improving signage.

Neil Ayling, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for social services, said there were many ways staff could help.

In a report he said: “Employees across all portfolios will come into contact with people living with dementia and their carers.

“Early symptoms can affect people physically, cognitively and emotionally.

“Consequently they may not be able to do many of the things they used to do, or easily understand or explain to others what is happening to them or what is needed.

“As a Dementia Friendly Council, our workforce will be better informed and equipped to identify and meet needs.”

There are already four accredited Dementia Friendly Communities in the county in the towns of Flint, Buckley, Mold and Saltney.

Meanwhile, the Holywell and Deeside areas are currently awaiting accreditation, alongside a collective bid from the villages of Hope, Caergwrle, Cymau and Abermorddu.

Flintshire Council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to agree that the council moves towards becoming a Dementia Friendly organisation when it meets next week.

Cllr Christine Jones, cabinet member for social services, said: “In order to seal our commitment to this agenda we would like to progress to becoming a Dementia Friendly Council, one of the first in North Wales.

“We are not beginning this work from a standing start.

“Raising awareness of dementia and how it impacts people in our communities has been taking place over a number of years.

“We already have a number of departments throughout the council who are “dementia friendly teams” and our chief officer team and some elected members have also received training.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).