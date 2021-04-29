BBC Wales to host 90 minute debate with Wales’ political leaders tonight

Most of the leaders of Wales’ political parties will take part in a debate on BBC One Wales this evening.

There is now just one week to go until voters across Wales head polls to vote in the Senedd elections on May 6.

Tonight at 8:30pm Bethan Rhys Roberts and Nick Servini, will joined by a virtual audience by a virtual audience armed with topical questions ahead of the two part BBC Wales Leaders Debate .

During the first hour, Bethan will host leaders invited from the Labour, Conservative, Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrats and Abolish the Assembly parties.





Nick Servini will host then leaders invited from Reform, UKIP, and the Green Party for the second part of the programme.

BBC Wales’ Head of News, Garmon Rhys said: “BBC Wales Leaders Debate is part of our package of comprehensive coverage of this year’s Senedd election on the BBC, ensuring audiences in every part of Wales get all the facts and information they need to make their choice on polling day.

“It’s an opportunity for the party leaders to answer questions and debate some of the election’s key issues chaired by two expert presenters. It promises to be a fascinating discussion.”

For those who can’t or won’t get BBC Wales there is the iPlayer setting down the bottom on the web based version where you can change location to Wales.