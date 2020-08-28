Bagillt pub first in Flintshire to be served with Covid improvement notice after failing to act on council warning

A Bagillt pub has become the first in Flintshire to be served with a Covid improvement notice for failing to act on local authority guidance.

Flintshire council served the improvement notice on The Blossoms public house in Bagillt following evidence provided by North Wales Police.

The council said that the “majority” of hospitality premises in Flintshire have “worked extremely hard” to ensure compliance with the new regulations and guidance put in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff following the outbreak of Covid-19.

“However, our Community and Business Protection Team have recently issued Flintshire’s first Improvement Notice under the Health Protection Regulations.”





Police found a “disregard to physical distancing measures, failure to appropriately use protective equipment to keep staff and customers safe and a general disregard to the well-being of staff and customers visiting the premises.”

The council said, “advice and guidance” was provided to the manager of the Blossoms on High Street after the council received complaints.”

“Unfortunately, the advice and guidance we provided was not acted upon.”

“The improvement notice offers a minimum of 48 hours for the premises to act on the requirements for improvement, and will be closely monitored.” A council spokesperson said.

“It is important that premises follow guidelines and regulations to keep staff and customers safe to minimise the potential spread of Covid-19.

Our officers will continue to work alongside North Wales Police and other partners to intervene where it is felt that measures are not being taken seriously or ignored.” Flintshire council added.

The Council’s Community and Business Protection Service is responding to complaints over non-compliance of the current Covid regulations.

A dedicated phone number and e-mail address has been established for residents and businesses to report any concerns that they may have:

e-mail: covidbusinesscompliance@flintshire.gov.uk

phone: 01352 703399