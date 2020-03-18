News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Asda Queensferry opening hours change again – store will now close at 10pm

Published: Wednesday, Mar 18th, 2020
Queensferry Asda has reduced its opening hours for the second day running as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the supermarket chains stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves as demand ramps up. 

Yesterday, Asda Queensferry store abandoned its normal 24 hour opening opting instead to close at midnight, Monday to Saturday. 

Asda said it was to “help manage our stores at this time, stores will be changing their opening times to help fill our shelves to meet the increased demand.”

A further update on its website today shows the closing times have now reduced by two hours to 10pm Monday to Saturday.

Tesco announced on Tuesday it is reducing the hours of some of its large 24 hour stores.

They will close at 10pm, reopening at 6am on Wednesday morning.

They will continue to open between 6am and 10pm for the immediate future, it is understood.

 

