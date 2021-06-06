Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 6th Jun 2021

Asda Queensferry invites customers to vote for local community groups to receive £500

Asda Queensferry is inviting customers to vote for local community groups to receive £500

Three local community groups are celebrating after being shortlisted for Asda Foundation’s digital Green Token Giving vote for a chance to receive a donation of £500.

Gladstone Bowling Club, Home-Start Flintshire and Sandycroft Community Centre have all been shortlisted from the local area and are in the running to receive £500 with both runners up receiving £200.

Customers now can vote online for their favourite good cause at www.asda.com/green-tokens.

The voting in-store with the green tokens was paused during the pandemic but the Asda Foundation has launched a digital version, meaning customers can now vote online from the comfort of their home.

The customer vote is now live and runs from 1st June-31st July 2021 and groups will receive their donations August-September after the online votes have been counted.

Rachel O’Brien, Asda Queensferry Community Champion said: “We are so excited Green Token Giving is back online and really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area.

“At Asda, we’re always thrilled when customers chosen good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts and we get to raise awareness of what they do.”

“If you would like to nominate a local charity or good cause for future Green Token Giving votes, please go to www.asdafoundation.org/how-to-apply and fill in a Nominate a Cause Form.”

In 2021, Asda Foundation is committed to giving over £1million to thousands of local good causes in the heart of Asda communities through digital Green Token Giving.



