Driver provides positive breath test following serious collision on A548 in Ffynnongroyw this morning

Two people have been seriously injured following a road traffic collision on the A548 in Ffynnongroyw this morning (Thursday, 21st January).

Shortly before 9am police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving two vans – a VW Crafter and a Vauxhall Movano, on the eastbound carriageway near to the traffic lights for Pen-y-Ffordd.

Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger from the Vauxhall Movano were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance with minor injuries and were later released from hospital.

Both male passengers from the VW were taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. One was airlifted to hospital in Stoke and the other was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance.





Police have said a 34-year-old driver of the VW Crafter was arrested at the scene after he provided a positive roadside breath test. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Darren Newby of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or to anybody who may have been travelling nearby and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”

The road currently remains closed.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called today, 21 January, at approximately 08:46am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A548, Ffynnongroyw.

We responded with three emergency ambulances and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

Three patients were transported to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and one patient was transported by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police. uk/police-forces/north-wales- police/areas/live-chat/ ref 21000034300