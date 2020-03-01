Anwyl to give £90 to charity for every new home sold during its anniversary year

Flintshire-headquartered Anwyl Group is 90 and will mark the milestone with a series of special 90-themed community and charity donations during its anniversary year.

A year-long calendar of special events and charitable initiatives has been developed, with Anwyl sharing its anniversary celebrations with several organisations across the North West and North Wales. At the heart of everything planned for the anniversary year, Anwyl will reinforce its commitment to giving something back to the communities in which it builds.

The Group has pledged to donate £90 to charity for every new home sold during 2020. Along with many other things, it will also donate 90 dog beds to the Dogs Trust, install 90 bird boxes across its developments and deliver 90 Easter eggs to hospitals and care homes across the region with the aim of making one 90-themed donation every month.

It is estimated that more than £50,000 will be generated as a result of the initiatives that will be ploughed directly back into helping charities or good causes in this region.

Established in Rhyl in 1930, the company began life as a joinery contractor and has since grown to become one of the region’s leading house builders and contractors.

Now managed by the fourth generation of the Anwyl family, the Group collectively employs more than 200 people and is made up of three divisions; land promotion business Anwyl Land, specialists in affordable housing, extra care and land and build developments Anwyl Partnerships and residential developer Anwyl Homes which recently expanded with the launch of a new operating region Anwyl Homes Lancashire that has its own dedicated office in Chorley.

Chairman Graham Anwyl said: “The company was founded in 1930 with a partnership between my father and grandfather and we have worked hard to grow the business and manage its evolution into the modern and dynamic company that it is today.

It is with great pride that I continue in the role of chairman, working with my children and our loyal employees to ensure the business remains a key player in the industry for the next 90 years and beyond.”

The 90th anniversary coincides with record financial performance for the Group.

Turnover is up year-on-year and continues to rise; from £93 million to year ending June 2018, it increased by more than 16% to £120 million to year ending June 2019 and is forecast to reach £160 million by the end of June 2020.

Managing director of Anwyl Partnerships, Tom Anwyl added: “The company has undergone significant expansion in its 90-year history and we are particularly proud of the evolution of the Partnerships team.

The division has developed solid partnerships with valued clients and its supply chain to create sustainable communities and bridge the housing gap. We look forward to further expanding the division across North Wales and into North West England.”