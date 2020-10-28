Animal rescue charity’s plea for help regarding former Flintshire animal sanctuary

An animal rescue charity based in the Wirral has taken to social media for help regarding their takeover of a former Flintshire animal sanctuary.

Jackson’s Animal Rescue, formerly known as Wirral Animal Sanctuary, has been running for five years but only last month acquired the premises where Capricorn Animal Rescue once occupied in Mold.

Capricorn was shut down in 2018 following a BBC investigation and social media campaign launched against them calling for an investigation into the treatment of their animals as well as financial management.

RSPCA Cymru was pictured removing animals from the site which included pigs, dogs, cats, rabbits and birds.





Martin Sharp, a trustee for Jackson’s Animal Rescue, said: “We as a group have been running Wirral Animal Sanctuary for the last five years and we have recently taken over the Capricorn Animal Rescue site in Mold with the aim of getting it up to standard and taking in domestic animals again.

“We have a wildlife rescue on the Wirral already and have rebranded the charity as ‘Jackson’s Animal Rescue’ with the site in Mold now called ‘Jackson’s Place’.”

A fundraising project was started on JustGiving to renovate the cattery at the new site, with a goal of £3,550 needed to complete it.

They say the cattery is not fit for purpose in its current state as the metal cage doors will not provide sufficient heating for the cats in the cold winter months.

An upgrade to the doors and exterior wall to PVC and glass will cost in the region of £2,000, other work including a kitchen being fitted as well as isolation pods to prevent infections, new flooring, cat flaps, bedding and toys.

Martin says the charity hope to get work done for them to be able to take in animals come next year.

More renovations are needed around the site so volunteers can start to be accepted, such as toilet facilities which are currently not available.

“We were given the opportunity to take over this site and we just couldn’t say no as it enables us to help even more animals than we already do and to focus more on domestic animals that we’ve been unable to accommodate at our other site,” Martin said.

“We’re lucky to have the chance to breathe new life into an animal sanctuary with a bad history, with it being closed down by the RSPCA, so we intend to improve the facilities and make sure the animals are cared for as they should be.”

Jackson’s are looking to boost their presence in the North Wales community as they are also in the process of opening up a charity shop in Shotton – due to open on 10 November after the firebreak lockdown.

To help Jackson’s Animal Rescue in their efforts, consider visiting the charity shop when it opens or ask to volunteer with them at Jackson’s Place.

Donate to help them renovate the cattery by visiting the JustGiving link – https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jacksonscattery?fbclid=IwAR3E8GQItnpIobjpGKas8woWXRj-M9zVALelRVQ6HPYFyyrKulpDUXCr9ME

Alternatively, donate via their website – https://jacksonsanimalrescue.co.uk/donate?fbclid=IwAR30iBP5PAGAvWVVsJFQeDPOQWtW_zNGE2HTStMDwCIBBrTWHnt0beVHjJs

Or, buy them a product needed for the site from their Amazon Wishlist – https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1FIA0D02HPT3Q?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR30iBP5PAGAvWVVsJFQeDPOQWtW_zNGE2HTStMDwCIBBrTWHnt0beVHjJs

By Jordan Adams