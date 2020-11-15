Ambulance service issue statement following theft of one its vehicles while on a call last night in Shotton

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust has issued a statement following the theft of one its vehicles while on a call last night in Shotton.

The vehicle was taken at 10pm from Green Lane in Shotton whilst the crew were delivering care to a patient in a nearby property.

North Wales Police Interceptors responded and located the ambulance on Dee View, Shotton, it had been left damaged.

The vehicle has had to be taken off the road by the Welsh Ambulance service leaving them with “one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.” Police have said.





Bob Tooby, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, has confirmed that an Emergency Ambulance was stolen last night, whilst the crew were treating a patient at their home address.

The Trust were able to dispatch another vehicle without delay to assist the crew and North Wales Police immediately alerted their own teams who later found the ambulance abandoned.

“The theft of an emergency ambulance is an extremely irresponsible act placing patients and the public at risk.

Had the crew needed to access additional emergency equipment from the vehicle, or to urgently convey the patient to hospital, this act could have led to very serious harm.

North Wales Police are now leading enquiries to identify the offenders and we would encourage members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the theft. North Wales Police have dispatched their crime scene examiners who will forensically examine the vehicle.

“Our services have been extremely busy dealing with winter pressures, alongside the challenges of the pandemic. We will be supporting our North Wales Police colleagues to find the person responsible, and bring them to justice. This is a very rare occurrence but is being treated incredibly seriously.”

A stolen vehicle could have stolen a life!” the Welsh Ambulance Service Director of Operations has said following the theft.

Lee Brookes said, “as if the service and communities haven’t had enough to deal with this year, we have what I can only describe as mindless stupidity to content with too.”

— Lee Brooks (@_LeeBrooks) November 15, 2020

North Wales Police has said: “On Saturday 14th November 2020 at 2200 hours a Welsh Ambulance service vehicle was stolen from Green Lane in Deeside.

The Ambulance was located a short time after in Dee View Crescent abandoned with damage caused.

As a result this has left the Ambulance service with one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for any information with regards to who is responsible.”

Any one that has information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the reference number Y167716

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.