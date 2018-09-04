News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus ships used to take wings from Flintshire to Europe to be fitted with innovative towing kites

Published: Tuesday, Sep 4th, 2018
Share:

Airbus’ slogan, “We make it fly,” is set take on an entirely new meaning – the company’s own transport ships are to be equipped with automated towing kites designed by one of the aircraft makers own ‘start-ups.’

Airbus transports A380 wings along the Dee estuary by barge to the Port of Mostyn where they are loaded onto roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ships and transported to assembly plants in Europe.

The vessels will be fitted with ‘SeaWing’ developed by AirSeas, a small Airbus startup which has brought together environmentally-engaged company engineers who share a passion for aeronautics and the sea.

The innovative SeaWing automated kite employs parafoil technology to tow large commercial ships, it’s claimed the application could revolutionize the maritime transport industry

By using the kite to help propel large vessels, SeaWing is expected to provide a 20% improvement in fuel economy while also reducing emissions.

When mounted on a vessel, SeaWing can be launched by the simple activation of a switch.

The kite deploys, unfurls and operates autonomously; with its system collecting and analysing meteorological and oceanic data in real-time to optimise performance while ensuring maximum safety.

When the towing effect is no longer required, SeaWing automatically refolds and is recovered – ready for its next utilisation.

In addition to lowering shipping costs by the targeted 20 percent, SeaWing is expected to reduce Airbus’ overall industrial environmental footprint by 8,000 tons of CO2 per year.

“We are very proud that Airbus has confirmed its confidence in the SeaWing system after seeing our test results first-hand on their own ship,” explained CEO and founder Vincent Bernatets, who previously worked at Airbus in managerial, marketing, after-sales and business development positions. “This first ro-ro vessel installation opens the way for further pioneering deals on container ships, bulk freighters and ferries.”

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Continuing austerity measures could lead to redundancies and falling standards in Flintshire’s schools

World War One U-Boat propeller handed back to the German Navy following a joint operation involving North Wales Police.

Demand for new homes robust despite Brexit uncertainty says Deeside based Redrow as it posts record profits

Trading Standards warning residents not to give personal ID to cold calling housing repairs claims company

Over 100 retail jobs on offer at Broughton Shopping Park’s annual jobs fair this weekend

Mother of 24-year-old daughter who gave gift of life to three others urges others to speak openly about organ donation

Warning over person posing as a council employee offering bin cleaning service in Sandycroft

FOI reveals extent of ‘extreme pressures’ faced by North Wales hospitals

Coastguard callout after red distress flares spotted in sky near Greenfield

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn