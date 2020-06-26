Airbus contractor make 60 redundancies at its Broughton factory

In yet another blow for the aerospace sector in North East Wales, Metal Improvement Company (MIC) has indicated it intends to make almost 60 redundancies at the site in Broughton.

The news comes only a day after 240 redundancies were announced at Magellan, also in North East Wales.

A reduction in panel work from Airbus and projected work from other customers such as Magellan has led to the scaling back of the workforce.

Unite the Union said the redundancies “form part of a consistent and worrying cycle of job losses in the aerospace sector, further confirming Unites call for an immediate package of UK Government financial support to support jobs and skills retention.”





Dave Griffiths, Unite Regional Officer commented:

“This is devastating news for the workers at Metal Improvement Company.

The highly skilled workforce employed at MIC have been dealt a cruel double blow through the reduction in panel work from both Airbus and projected work from other customers such as Magellan.

Unite in Wales is ready to work with the employer to offset as many at risk employees as possible.

The aerospace sector is clearly is a deep and urgent crisis. Without immediate Government intervention for the Aerospace sector the loss of skills in Wales will have a generational impact on the industry’s ability to bounce back in a post Brexit economy.

Unite will be doing everything possible to support our members during this difficult and worrying time”.

Deeside.com has contacted the company for statement.