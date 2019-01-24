Airbus CEO delivers stark warning to UK over a ‘No Deal’ Brexit

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders has branded the UK Government’s handling of Brexit a “disgrace.”

The CEO has given the starkest warning yet it could move future wing-building out of Britain as a result of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit in a video message published by the company today.

Enders says: “It is a disgrace that more than two years after the result of the 2016 referendum, businesses are still unable to plan properly for the future,”

We along with many of our peers have repeatedly called for clarity [on Brexit] but we still have no idea what is really going on here.”

Enders says “the UK’s aerospace sector now stands at the precipice.”

“If there is a no deal Brexit we at Airbus will have to make potentially very harmful decisions for the ”

The CEO said: “Please don’t listen to the Brexiteers’ madness which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here. They are wrong.”

Enders warns that other countries want the wing making work: “Make no mistakes there are plenty of countries out there who would love to build the wings for Airbus aircraft.”

Enders comments come days before a vote next week’s in parliament by MPs on Theresa May’s revised Brexit plan.

It follows the historic 432-202 defeat the House of Commons inflicted on her Brexit plan last week.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29.

Airbus is stockpiling parts at in the U.K. and Germany ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit.

It expects to have enough stock to cover production for one month.

Full transcript (via YouTube):