Airbus-Boeing Dispute: UK Gov’t decision to drop retaliatory tariffs on US slammed by Deeside politicians

Alyn and Deeside politicians have reacted angrily to news the UK government is suspending retaliatory tariffs against the US as part of the Airbus-Boeing dispute.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said she want to “de-escalate the conflict and come to a negotiated settlement so we can deepen our trading relationship with the US and draw a line under all this.”

Tariffs to defend the UK steel industry will continue from January 1st.

Truss said: “We are protecting our steel industry against illegal and unfair tariffs – and will continue to do so – but are also showing the US we are serious about ending a dispute that benefits neither country.





Alyn and Deeside politicians Jack Sargeant MS and Mark Tami MP have slammed a UK Government’s decision.

In a joint statement they say the move “effectively favours the American aerospace industry over UK manufacturers like Airbus.”

They see it as “another failure of the UK Government to support UK aerospace and jobs in Alyn and Deeside. The UK Government have kept tariffs aimed at protecting other sectors but have chosen not to support the UK aerospace sector.”

“Airbus directly employs thousands of people in north east Wales and thousand more work in the supply chain.”

Jack Sargeant MS said: “I am absolutely furious. The Tory government have already ignored our call for sector specific support and are now actively favouring our competitors.”

“I have spoken to workers at Airbus and they are shocked by this news.”

“Myself and Mark Tami are seeking answers and want this decision reversed.”

Mark Tami MP said: “Boris Johnson has failed Airbus workers again after pledging to remove import taxes on American Boeing products.”

“These were brought in to protect workers in the UK and EU from Trump’s attack on their jobs, which has not ended with his election loss.”

“This decision by the Prime Minister puts thousands of Airbus jobs in Broughton at risk.”

“The Government’s focus must be on protecting our jobs, not bending over backwards to please the Americans.”

“Workers in Alyn & Deeside deserve better than a Conservative government which will sacrifice jobs for a US trade deal.”

Unite’s assistant general secretary for manufacturing Steve Turner, said the announcement from the UK government “will send shockwaves through the UK’s manufacturing communities and will affect workers well beyond the aerospace sector.”

He said: “It is a disgraceful act of harm and one which could derail efforts to get any sort of post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.”

“Furthermore, it appears to have been done without any reciprocal move from the United States on punitive tariffs placed on UK products such as Scottish whisky.”

“This is absolutely not a move in the interests of the nation nor its workers.”