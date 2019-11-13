Air Ambulance responds to person needing ‘urgent medical assistance’ near Deeside Community Hospital

An air ambulance was called to an emergency in Aston this afternoon.

The yellow helicopter was spotted landing in the grounds of St Ethelwolds Primary School around 3.40pm this afternoon.

It followed reports of person needing urgent medical assistance near Deeside Community Hospital.

The patient was transported by road to Alder Hey hospital.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;

“We were called on Wednesday 13 November at approximately 15:06 to reports of a person needing urgent medical assistance near Deeside Community Hospital.

We responded with two emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Welsh Air Ambulance.

One patient is being transported by road ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.”