A55 near Northop reopens following earlier closure due to a serious collision

Published: Monday, Dec 2nd, 2019
Further Update: Police have said a man in his thirties has died after a car crashed off the A55 in Flintshire on Sunday evening, officers are appealing for witnesses – more here.

 

Update: Traffic Wales has said the westbound carriageway from J33A Northop to J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) has reopened following a near six hour closure due to a serious collision. 

Earlier report: A section of the A55 is closed near Northop following a serious collision.

The road has been closed at J33a – Connah’s Quay – traffic is being diverted along the B5126.

Traffic Wales has said the collision has taken place on the westbound carriageway from J33a “prior to Northop.”

It’s understood the incident involves a single vehicle which has left the carriageway and “come to rest on the embankment.”

“Air Ambulances en route. All vehicles to be diverted via the B5126.”

North Wales Police have said:

“A55 33a – 33 Westbound – There is a current road closure in place due to a road traffic collision on the A55. Please use an alternative route until the emergency services have dealt with the incident. Thank you for your patience.”

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted over the scene but has since left. 

Writing a post on the A55 Facebook page, Ade said: “Just drove past heading east looks bad all emergency services there and more still coming. With looks someone left 55 down embankment.”

Latest traffic report states:A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to serious accident and follow local detour from J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). A vehicle has left the carriageway and come to rest on the embankment.”

 

 

 

 

