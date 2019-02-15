Delays on A55 near Bodelwyddan as Air Ambulance attends collision

Police have closed the eastbound A55 eastbound between junctions 25 and 26 Bodelwyddan to StAsaph business park as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J25 Bodelwyddan Interchange (Bodelwyddan Castle) to J26 (St Asaph Business Park).

Congestion to J24A (St George / Bodelwyddan). The westbound side was reopened at around 16:20 however the eastbound side remains closed.”

Pictures on social media show a Wales Air Ambulance landing near to the scene of the collision.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Where: Both directions A55 from A55 J25 / Bodelwyddan Interchange (Bodelwyddan Castle) to A55 J26 (St Asaph Business Park)

