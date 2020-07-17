Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jul 2020

Updated: Fri 17th Jul

A55 Flintshire – Road has reopened both ways following earlier closure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update 23.33: Traffic Wales has said the A55 is now back open both ways. 


Earlier report: The A55 has been closed both ways between Northop and Holywell due to an ongoing police incident.  

Traffic Wales has said a diversion is currently in place.

There is no indication as to the nature of the incident. 

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

Feature Imagine shows traffic queing on the A55 – thanks to @BoltonRach



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Countryside visitors urged to plan ahead after ‘group of 250 walkers’ on Moel Famau appear to ignore social distancing

Denbighshire

Three Flintshire care homes still have coronavirus cases – but council praised for support as number drops from 16

News

More than 1,800 North Wales businesses receive share of £34m support from the Economic Resilience Fund

News

Former church pastor and BBC presenter from Flintshire admits to 40 sexual offences following ‘serious abuse’ of young children

News

Drivers across North Wales urged to keep a careful eye out for motorbikes as travel restrictions lift

News

Work from home policy set to change in England – First Minister ‘no change in Wales’

News

Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants given signal to be ready for August 3rd reopening

News

Lockdown Easing: First Minister will confirm today playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms can open from Monday

News

Search launched for singers from Flintshire for dazzling duets with musical idols

News





Read 551,137 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn