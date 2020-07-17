A55 Flintshire – Road has reopened both ways following earlier closure

Update 23.33: Traffic Wales has said the A55 is now back open both ways.

#A55 : Now open : Both directions : J32 Dolphin (Holywell) to J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) #TrafficWalesAlert — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) July 17, 2020





Earlier report: The A55 has been closed both ways between Northop and Holywell due to an ongoing police incident.

Traffic Wales has said a diversion is currently in place.

There is no indication as to the nature of the incident.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

#A55 : Both directions : J32 Dolphin (Holywell) to J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) : Incident : from : Coed y Cra and Northop Incident : Local diversions in place #TrafficWalesAlert — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) July 17, 2020

Feature Imagine shows traffic queing on the A55 – thanks to @BoltonRach