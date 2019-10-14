A548 in Bagillt has reopened following earlier closure due to a collision

Update: Flintshire County Council has said the road has now reopened.

North Wales Police has confirmed a man sadly died at the scene of the collision this morning – more here.

Earlier Report: Police have closed the A548 in Bagillt while emergency services deal with a collision.

Both the east and westbound carriageways are currently closed.

drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“Road closure currently in place on the A48 Bagillt westbound following a road traffic collision.

Police investigation currently ongoing.

Please use alternative routes until further notice.”

[An air ambulance landing close to the scene this morning]

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

We were called 7.55am to reports of a road traffic accident, “involving an overturned vehicle near Bagillt.

We responded with one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.”

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson has said:

“We are expecting the closure to be enforced for the next couple of hours and will update in due course.”

Latest traffic report for the area:

“Road closed and slow traffic due to accident and accident investigation work on A548 both ways near Manor Industrial Estate. Road has been closed since around 08:00 following an accident on the westbound carriageway.”