A548 in Bagillt has reopened following earlier closure due to a collision

Update: Flintshire County Council has said the road has now reopened.
North Wales Police has confirmed a man sadly died at the scene of the collision this morning – more here.
Earlier Report: Police have closed the A548 in Bagillt while emergency services deal with a collision.
Both the east and westbound carriageways are currently closed.
drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said:
“Road closure currently in place on the A48 Bagillt westbound following a road traffic collision.
Police investigation currently ongoing.
Please use alternative routes until further notice.”
[An air ambulance landing close to the scene this morning]
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:
We were called 7.55am to reports of a road traffic accident, “involving an overturned vehicle near Bagillt.
We responded with one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.”
A Flintshire County Council spokesperson has said:
“We are expecting the closure to be enforced for the next couple of hours and will update in due course.”
Latest traffic report for the area:
“Road closed and slow traffic due to accident and accident investigation work on A548 both ways near Manor Industrial Estate. Road has been closed since around 08:00 following an accident on the westbound carriageway.”