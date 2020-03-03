News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A494 Eastbound Carriageway closed at River Dee crossing until 6am

Published: Tuesday, Mar 3rd, 2020
The A494 Eastbound Carriageway is closed from 8pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday for emergency repairs.

A traffic report states:

“Emergency Surfacing Repair on Bridge – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.

Diversion: Exit at Junction 33 Northop, A5119 via Flint, A548 through Oakenholt and continue on A548 via Deeside Industrial Park.

Any traffic missing the advance diversion will be diverted back to A55 Junction 33 from A494 Queensferry Interchange via the A494/A55 Westbound Carriageway”

