A person had died after being struck by a train on Wrexham to Bidston line at Gwersyllt

Update: British Transport Police have said: “Officers were called to Gwersyllt station at 2.24pm following report of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Officers were called to Gwersyllt station at 2.24pm following report of a casualty on the tracks.





Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Earlier Report: There are reports that a person has been struck by a train on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

According to several posts on social media, the incident appears to have taken place near Gwersyllt railway station.

All lines have closed, Transport for Wales website states:

“Cancellations to services between Wrexham General and Bidston Due to a person being hit by a train between Wrexham General and Bidston all lines are blocked.”

More as and when.