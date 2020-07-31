Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Jul 2020

Updated: Fri 31st Jul

Man banned seven times from driving has been jailed after being stopped in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man who was caught driving whilst disqualified for the seventh time has been jailed.

Andrew Green, 46, of Potton in Bedfordshire was arrested after he was seen driving at 11:30pm on Friday 24 July.

Police had originally stopped him due to spotting defective rear lights on his Citroen Picasso on Aber Road in Flint.

Officers said Green identified himself as a disqualified driver and was arrested.


He was charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance and was remanded to appear before court in Mold the following day.

Green was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and further disqualified from driving for 64 months.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Green knew full well that he should not have been driving and clearly did not think the disqualification applied to him.

“Uninsured drivers pose a significant danger to other road users. Statistically, uninsured drivers are more likely to be involved in a serious collision, flee the scene of a collision and be criminally active. The impacts of such driving and actions can be utterly devastating for the lawful driver. 

“Targeting uninsured drivers is a vital part of our work to keep everyone safe on the roads of North Wales.

The number of people who think it is acceptable to drive illegally and carelessly is shocking and we will continue to step up our enforcement against drivers who commit one of the Fatal 5 offences. Breaking the rules of the road creates risk and this sentence shows there are clear consequences for those that do.”

If you have information about anybody who is driving whilst disqualified please contact us on 101 or via the live web chat.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

High Street in Connah’s Quay reopens following earlier collison

News

Plans for patients to phone ahead before attending A&E should have been consulted on, says North Wales advocate group

News

Swimming Pools, Gyms and Leisure Centres to reopen from August 10

News

Police in Flintshire appeal for help identifying a man following criminal damage incident

News

Coastguard drone set to be come into operation in North Wales at the weekend

News

Flintshire Council issues statement following “major data breach” after personal details of residents were exposed on its website

News

Deeside employer among 127 in UK to be awarded gold for supporting the armed forces

News

Two Merseyside men convicted of offences related to County Lines gang operating in the region

News

Precious parrots hatch for the first time at Chester Zoo

News





Read 517,967 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn