Care homes across Wales are benefiting from roll out of digital devices

Care homes across Wales are benefiting from digital devices provided as part of a Welsh Government scheme to help residents stay in touch with family and friends, and help with medical consultations through a video facility.

In April, the Welsh Government announced £ 800k of funding to provide digital devices for carers, care homes and hospices.

Over the past few weeks the Digital Communities Wales: Digital Confidence, Health and Well-being Program , delivered by the Wales Co-operative Center, has been distributing the devices to care homes in all parts of Wales, providing remote support and training to key workers on how to use the technology with the people in their care.

To date, 745 devices * have been provided to 401 care homes * as part of the scheme, with 313 care homes being trained for their staff on the NHS Wales Video Consulting Service (* see notes to editors to see details per Health Board).





Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, said:

“The coronary virus pandemic has affected us all, and it has been particularly challenging for older people and those living in care homes who cannot see their friends and loved ones.

“Technology has played a key role in recent weeks in helping people stay in touch, and allowing medical consultations to go ahead without the need for a GP or hospital visit. I am pleased to see that digital devices have been arriving in care homes, making it easier for staff and residents.

“We have seen a huge increase in the use of digital technology across the NHS and social care sector over the last few months as a result of the pandemic. Many of these changes will remain with us in the future enabling people to stay in touch and improve access to services. ”

Derek Walker, Chief Executive of the Wales Co-operative Center, said:

“The pace of the digital revolution in health and care has increased significantly as a result of this crisis. We know from experience that digital skills can transform lives and providing devices is an important part of improving digital inclusion along with good connectivity.

“Our Digital Communities Wales program has been able to provide support and training to staff to ensure they have the confidence, knowledge and skills to use technology themselves and help others do the same. We are delighted to be able to work alongside our colleagues in NHS Wales and TEC Cymru to help make this difference. ”