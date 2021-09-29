Yo Sushi’s pan-Asian Panku Streetfood brand opens Asda Queensferry kiosk

A new street food kiosk has opened within ASDA Queensferry today, Wednesday 29 September.

The retailer has joined forces with pan-Asian street food brand Panku, bringing together flavours from Japan, Korea and Thailand.

The Queensferry store is one of only 35 Asda supermarkets in the UK to launch a new Panku street food concession which is part of the YO! Sushi group.

Panku offers freshly prepares innovative Japanese, Thai and Korean street food in-store, “ready for you to enjoy when you get home or even on-the-go.” Says ASDA.

“With an array of hand-rolled sushi, popular curries, and light snacks like gyoza and crispy Japanese fried chicken, you’ll find quality food and great value dishes bursting with authentic flavours.”

“So if chicken katsu curry, Korean chilli beef bulgogi or plant-based Thai tofu red curry is your thing, pop in store and join in with the street food revolution.” ASDA’s website says.

Panku, which is Japanese for punk, was launched by friends Neil Nugent and Andy Upton .

Andy said: “Neil is a great chef with an almost incomparable experience of food culture through the job he does.”

“We had been talking about our joint passion for experiential cooking and this was really the catalyst for Panku.”

“We want to offer something fresh and delicious, which supports a number of lifestyle choices and emerging food trends, such as veganism and gut health.”

“Yes, you are going to see traditional things such as our crowd pleaser chicken katsu curry, but you will also see our sushi burritos which will put a smile on your face.”

“We’ve got a great team helping to make Panku a success and bring great tasting street food to Asda customers.”

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of Asda and everyone at Taiko, part of the YO! group.”