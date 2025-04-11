Weekend weather shift to bring showers and cooler air

After a prolonged spell of sunshine and settled conditions across Deeside and much of the UK, the Met Office has confirmed that changeable weather is on the way from this weekend.

High pressure, which has dominated in recent weeks, is now shifting southwards, making way for low pressure to take hold – bringing with it cloud, rain and cooler temperatures.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine.

High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.”

The far northwest of Scotland will be first to see the change, with rain and drizzle continuing into Saturday.

However, much of the UK will begin the weekend dry, with the best sunshine expected in Scotland and parts of northern and eastern England.

Temperatures could still peak at around 23°C in those areas.

In contrast, showers are expected to develop in the southwest on Saturday morning.

Cloud cover is then set to spread from the south and west during the day, with the potential for heavier rain overnight into Sunday, especially in southern and eastern regions.

Are you hoping for more sunshine over the weekend? Here's a look at what's in store where you are pic.twitter.com/2LmsLTAEfY — Met Office (@metoffice) April 11, 2025

By Sunday, the shift will be more noticeable.

Conditions are expected to feel fresher, with moderate winds and sunny intervals.

The Met Office says showers are likely to be most frequent in western and northwestern areas, where they could become heavy and bring the risk of isolated thunderstorms and even hail. Over higher ground above 600 metres, some wintry precipitation is also possible.

Eastern and southeastern parts of the UK, including north east Wales, are likely to remain drier and relatively warm once early rain clears, although cooler conditions are expected further northwest.

Looking ahead, low pressure is forecast to remain near the UK into next week, maintaining a mix of showers, longer spells of rain and brief dry intervals.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the Met Office is monitoring the possibility of a heavier band of rain moving in from the south or southeast, though confidence in this part of the forecast remains low at present.

Temperatures are expected to settle around the seasonal average, though the nights could feel particularly chilly in places.

Jason Kelly added: “We’re likely to see a much more mixed picture in the week ahead, with some decent weather still in the mix but also the potential for heavier and more widespread rain, depending on how systems track across the UK.”