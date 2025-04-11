Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Apr 2025

Weekend weather shift to bring showers and cooler air

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

After a prolonged spell of sunshine and settled conditions across Deeside and much of the UK, the Met Office has confirmed that changeable weather is on the way from this weekend.

High pressure, which has dominated in recent weeks, is now shifting southwards, making way for low pressure to take hold – bringing with it cloud, rain and cooler temperatures.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine.

High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.”

The far northwest of Scotland will be first to see the change, with rain and drizzle continuing into Saturday.

However, much of the UK will begin the weekend dry, with the best sunshine expected in Scotland and parts of northern and eastern England.

Temperatures could still peak at around 23°C in those areas.

In contrast, showers are expected to develop in the southwest on Saturday morning.

Cloud cover is then set to spread from the south and west during the day, with the potential for heavier rain overnight into Sunday, especially in southern and eastern regions.

By Sunday, the shift will be more noticeable.

Conditions are expected to feel fresher, with moderate winds and sunny intervals.

The Met Office says showers are likely to be most frequent in western and northwestern areas, where they could become heavy and bring the risk of isolated thunderstorms and even hail. Over higher ground above 600 metres, some wintry precipitation is also possible.

Eastern and southeastern parts of the UK, including north east Wales, are likely to remain drier and relatively warm once early rain clears, although cooler conditions are expected further northwest.

Looking ahead, low pressure is forecast to remain near the UK into next week, maintaining a mix of showers, longer spells of rain and brief dry intervals.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the Met Office is monitoring the possibility of a heavier band of rain moving in from the south or southeast, though confidence in this part of the forecast remains low at present.

Temperatures are expected to settle around the seasonal average, though the nights could feel particularly chilly in places.

Jason Kelly added: “We’re likely to see a much more mixed picture in the week ahead, with some decent weather still in the mix but also the potential for heavier and more widespread rain, depending on how systems track across the UK.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Two lambs killed in separate dog attacks in Flint
  • Flintshire’s Sabrina Fortune gunning for Paralympics gold after picking up latest honour
  • Parents slam council’s super-school impact claims

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Two lambs killed in separate dog attacks in Flint

    News

    Flintshire’s Sabrina Fortune gunning for Paralympics gold after picking up latest honour

    News

    Parents slam council’s super-school impact claims

    News

    Disabled Flintshire residents face tighter rules on home grants

    News

    Public Health Wales: Families urged to take care during lambing season

    News

    Appeal launched over Dobshill indecent exposure

    News

    Moel Famau visitor hub approved despite concerns

    News

    Public thanked for feedback on Sealand solar project

    News

    Compassionate Cymru fund backs bereavement projects

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn