Posted: Sat 27th May 2023

Wales & West Utilities urges homeowners to plan ahead before working in the garden

With us summer months fast approaching and people’s minds turning towards their gardens, gas network Wales & West Utilities is urging people to plan ahead to avoid costly home disasters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Responsible for maintaining the gas pipes that power local homes and businesses, the company has noted a worrying rise in gas pipe damages resulting from home renovation activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In light of this, Wales & West Utilities has initiated the ‘Can You DIG It?’ campaign, offering three straightforward steps to help homeowners dodge the potentially catastrophic aftermath of hitting a gas pipe during construction – which could lead to a gas leak, fire, or explosion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“‘D‘ is for Dial,” Andrew Kennedy, Connections Customer Manager at Wales & West Utilities, begins to explain. Before any digging work starts, homeowners are urged to contact the company at 029 2027 8912 or visit www.wwutilities.co.uk/dig for vital safety advice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“‘I‘ is for Investigate,” Kennedy continues. Prior to starting work, homeowners must obtain an updated copy of the company’s gas plans and verify whether a visit is needed before any work commences. Particular care is required when digging near gas meters, as the gas supply pipe will be situated in front of it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“‘G‘ is for Go ahead – but with care.” The final step involves proceeding cautiously with the task, taking all necessary precautions to avoid damaging the gas network, which could entail serious repercussions, including personal injury, hefty repair costs, and possible prosecution. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kennedy stresses that every day, underground gas pipes are inadvertently damaged by people who start digging without knowing what lies underneath. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Such actions can be disastrous, leading to serious injuries, project delays, and severe damage to one’s reputation. Not to mention, the financial burden of repairs, fines, and fees can be enormous. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By adhering to these simple steps laid out in the ‘Can You DIG It?’ campaign, homeowners can keep their summer renovation projects on track while ensuring the safety of their homes and families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more comprehensive information, homeowners can visit www.wwutilities.co.uk/dig. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

