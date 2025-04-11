Two lambs killed in separate dog attacks in Flint

North Wales Police are appealing for information following two separate livestock attacks in Flint which resulted in the deaths of lambs.

The first incident occurred early on Tuesday, 25 March in a field near Leadbrook Drive in Oakenholt.

A man was seen walking in the area with a dog described as a tanned-coloured Husky.

The dog is reported to have killed one lamb and injured another.

After the incident, the man put the dog on a lead and was seen heading towards Flint town.

A second attack took place in the same field at around 6pm on Monday, 7 April.

This time, police say a white Husky-type dog was believed to have been involved.

A lamb was killed during the incident, and a man walking with the dog was reportedly seen heading in the direction of Ffordd Pedrog.

PCSO Matthew Griffiths from the Rural Crime Team said: “Despite tirelessly highlighting the reality and impact of livestock worrying, attacks continue to happen. Livestock worrying creates considerable distress to animals, and in this case had a detrimental impact as some were sadly killed.

“Disappointingly, the owners of these dogs have not come forward to report these incidents. If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact the police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”

The Rural Crime Team is urging anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who has information to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101 or through the North Wales Police website, quoting reference number C049153.