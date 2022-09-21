Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director Tamara Harvey lands new role with Royal Shakespeare Company

Theatr Clwyd’s Tamara Harvey has landed a new role as artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Tamara will become the first woman to be permanently appointed to the role at the RSC.

She will share the role with Welsh actor and director Daniel Evans, who is currently artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre.

The pair have a history of collaborating in theatrical productions and put in a joint application for the job, which was advertised publicly, they will take up the post in June next year.

Tamara’s arrival at Mold’s Theatr Clwyd in 2015, joined by Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford in 2016, marked the beginning of a remarkable turnaround for Wales’ biggest producing theatre.

Theatr Clwyd’s renewed focus on developing Welsh voices and artists with over 50 world premieres, many touring Wales and the UK, has brought a new vibrancy to the venue.

Alongside stage success, the significant changes to Theatr Clwyd’s approach to community work, as well as the essential redevelopment of our building, which will ensure the organisation flourishes for years to come, have been industry leading.

This dynamic and front-footed approach was a key reason we were named as The Stage’s ‘Regional Theatre Of The Year’ in 2021.

Tamara Harvey said: The word ‘life-changing’ is overused but Theatr Clwyd has, genuinely, changed my life.”

“This is where I learned to be an Artistic Director, where I became a mother, where I’ve directed some of the work of which I’m most proud, and where I’ve had one of the most important collaborative relationships of my career with the brilliant Liam Evans-Ford.”

“It will be heart wrenching to leave the team at Theatr Clwyd –world class theatre makers as well as properly lovely humans – but I do so knowing that our theatre on a hill will continue to be a vital home for our communities and a cultural beacon for Wales.”

“And I leave safe in the knowledge that nowhere could have given me a better foundation for stepping into one of the biggest roles in world theatre.”

“To be Co-Artistic Director of the RSC alongside the amazing Daniel Evans is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the only thing that could have lured me away from North Wales.”

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd joint CEO said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to lead a major arts organisation with Tamara for over 6 years.”

“During this time, we have made huge strides in placing our communities at the heart of what we do, and championing Welsh artists at all scales of production.”

“I’ll miss Tamara greatly, as will many others, but she leaves behind an organisation that is in a strong position for the future. We cannot wait to see what she achieves in her new role.”

Shriti Vadera, Chair of the RSC Board, said: “The Board is delighted to appoint Daniel and Tamara as Co-Artistic Directors from an exceptionally strong field of candidates.”

“They bring a brilliant track record of artistic achievement with a strong commitment to education, communities and championing diverse talent and voices, alongside a proven strategic ability to lead major companies.”

“Their partnership heralds an exciting vision for the future of the RSC to attract world-class artistic talent, captivate today’s audiences with Shakespeare, classics and new work, and increase radically the reach and impact of our pioneering learning, partnerships and digital work”.

