Refurbs Flint expands food waste initiative to Treuddyn

Refurbs Flint has announced plans to open a new Community Fridge in Treuddyn, marking the latest expansion of its growing network aimed at reducing food waste and supporting local communities across Flintshire.

The fridge will be based at Hafan Deg Community Centre and is expected to open later this year. It will provide residents with access to surplus food donated by local businesses and individuals — food that would otherwise go to waste.

The project is part of a wider movement to tackle both environmental and social challenges by redistributing quality food to those who can use it.

Community Fridges operate on a simple and inclusive principle: take what you need, and give what you can. Open to everyone, they are designed to promote sustainability, reduce food waste and encourage stronger community connections.

Lorna Crawshaw, Head of Community Programmes & Partnerships at Refurbs Flint, said:

“We believe that this initiative will not only help reduce food waste but also support individuals and families facing food insecurity.”

Refurbs Flint says the fridge will become a valuable resource in Treuddyn, and the organisation is looking forward to working with local residents and partners to ensure its success.

Further details, including the official opening date and operating hours, will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

For more information or to get involved, contact: [email protected]