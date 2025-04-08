Queensferry: Damage to community pond at Ty Calon sparks concern for wildlife

A much-loved community pond at Ty Calon has been targeted by vandals for the second time in less than a year, leaving local volunteers and residents deeply concerned.

Deeside Community Trust said the pond was damaged over the weekend and again on Monday night. It is located at the community hub, built on the site of the former John Summers High School, and serves as a peaceful space for the public and a habitat for local wildlife.

Solar filters, water fountains, fish shelters, and fencing were all broken in the incidents.

With more than 50 baby fish and a range of other aquatic animals living in the pond, there are growing fears for their wellbeing.

“This peaceful space was created for the whole community to enjoy,” the Trust said in a statement.

“But a small group of youths are putting that at risk.”

The latest vandalism follows a previous attack in August 2024, when youths caused thousands of pounds of damage, throwing large stones into the water, destroying statues and equipment, and leaving several fish either missing or dead.

That incident was also captured on CCTV and prompted a police investigation.

North Wales Police have again been informed, and CCTV footage from this week is being reviewed.

The Trust is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know who’s responsible, please get in touch with us,” they added. “Let’s protect this special place together.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Ty Calon has reported damage to the community fish pond in Queensferry, which houses fish and frogs.”

“The pond was created for the benefit of the local community. Unfortunately, there have been multiple incidents suspected to involve youths in recent weeks.”

“We’re increasing patrols to protect this valuable community space. The team at Ty Calon do an incredible job, and their facilities are a real asset for everyone—sadly, there are a few individuals trying to ruin it for the rest of us.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat: http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Reference number is C048853 if you have any information.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.