Public thanked for feedback on Sealand solar project

A top UK solar and battery developer, has thanked residents and community representatives for attending recent consultation events on a proposed renewable energy project near Sealand Manor.

Renewable Connections wants to develop a large-scale solar farm of up to 89MW, alongside a battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 40MW.

The project would be located on around 94 hectares of agricultural land adjacent to the River Dee, overlooked by the A494 flyover at Sealand.

Two informal consultation events were held on 26 and 27 March at the Fig Tree, St Bartholomew’s Church.

Attendees had the opportunity to review early plans, speak with members of the project team, and share feedback and local knowledge to help inform the development.

The informal consultation remains open until 21 April, and Renewable Connections says community feedback is encouraged throughout all stages of the planning process.

Corey Isolda, Senior Project Manager at Renewable Connections, said:

“We appreciated people coming to our informal consultation events in late March to meet the team and review the early-stage proposals for the Sealand Manor Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage project. We encourage the community to comment on our plans at this early stage as feedback will help shape the ongoing development of the project.

“Once operational, the solar farm could supply enough power for up to 33,575 homes, and save up to 16,902 tonnes of CO2 annually, making a valuable contribution towards tackling climate change in Flintshire. The battery energy storage element of the project will enable the renewable energy generated to be stored and redistributed as required.

“We are also consulting with statutory consultees, including Flintshire County Council, which published a Climate Change Strategy 2022–2030 and a 10-year Renewable Energy Action Plan, and the local community council. Later this year, we’ll be holding a formal consultation phase, and full details will be advertised in advance.”

Members of the public can provide feedback via an online form at sealandmanorsolarfarm.co.uk, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 0800 254 5011. Written feedback can also be sent free of charge to FREEPOST SEALAND MANOR SOLAR FARM.

Further details and updates will be made available ahead of a formal consultation process later this year. The application will eventually be submitted to Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW).