Posted: Thu 10th Apr 2025

Public Health Wales: Families urged to take care during lambing season

With Easter approaching and families across North Wales expected to visit farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is urging caution during lambing season due to the risk of infection from animal contact.

Lambing season is a popular time for family outings, particularly for children keen to see and interact with young animals.

However, close contact with lambs and other livestock can lead to illnesses such as cryptosporidiosis, a bug that causes symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps and fever.

Public Health Wales is advising families to follow a few simple hygiene rules to reduce the risk of illness during Easter visits.

These include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching animals or surfaces in animal areas, and before eating or drinking. Hand gels and wipes are not considered a substitute.

Visitors are also being asked to avoid cuddling or kissing lambs, and to supervise children closely to make sure they follow the guidance.

Eating should be limited to designated picnic or café areas, away from animal enclosures, and visitors are reminded to wear suitable footwear and clothing.

Andrew Nelson of Public Health Wales said: “Lambing season is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the countryside and learn more about farming, but it is important to remember that farm animals can carry germs that cause illness. By following simple hygiene measures, such as thorough handwashing and avoiding close contact with lambs, visitors can reduce the risk of infection and enjoy a safe and fun Easter outing.”

Advice has also been issued to event organisers, including farm owners and those running public lambing events.

They are encouraged to ensure handwashing facilities are readily available, with hot and cold running water, liquid soap, and paper towels.

Organisers are also advised to consider keeping lambs enclosed so they can be fed from a distance, and to quarantine any animals showing signs of illness.

Public Health Wales recommends using websites and social media to promote hygiene messages ahead of visits, and to clean animal contact areas regularly.

Anyone who feels unwell after visiting a farm – especially if they experience diarrhoea or vomiting – is advised to contact their GP or NHS 111.

People should not return to work, school or nursery until they have been free of symptoms for at least 48 hours. Extra care should be taken by vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, young children and older adults.

Further advice is available at: www.phw.nhs.wales

