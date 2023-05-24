Police warning of abnormal load being escorted through Flintshire on Thursday
Traffic in Flintshire is set to face disruption as a large and abnormal load will be escorted through the county.
The police-led operation is set to begin at the A55 Northop Services, destined for Presthaven Sands Holiday Park in Gronant.
The transport is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 25th May, around 11am, via a route shown on the map above.
The route includes A494, A55 J33, A5119, Halkyn Street, Cornist Road, Old London Road, A5119, and A548.
Police are advising locals and commuters to anticipate traffic disruptions and consider using alternative routes whenever possible.
The abnormal load, typically comprising oversized or heavy goods vehicles, often necessitates such carefully coordinated transits to ensure road safety and minimise disruption to regular traffic flow.
