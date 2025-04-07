Police to run blue light convoy drills on A55 and beyond

North Wales Police are set to carry out a series of training exercises this week involving convoy driving and escorted vehicle procedures.

The force said the exercises, led by police driving instructors, will include three marked police vehicles with blue lights and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) displaying amber lights.

Officers are urging the public not to be concerned if they see the convoy on the roads.

The training is scheduled as follows:

-Tuesday 8 April, from 1pm to 4pm, in the central force area, including stretches of the A55.

-Wednesday 9 April, from 9am to 4pm, in both the western and central parts of the force area.

-Thursday 10 April, from 9am to 4pm, in the central and eastern parts of the force area.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We understand this kind of activity can attract quite a bit of attention, both at the time and online afterwards. We want to reassure the public that these are planned training exercises and there’s no cause for concern.”

The escorted convoys will simulate real-world scenarios that officers could face when transporting high-risk individuals or sensitive cargo.

The police spokesperson added: “We will seek to minimise disruption and would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation.”