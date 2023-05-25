Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th May 2023

Police launch safety campaign at schools across South Flintshire amid parking concerns

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

South Flintshire police are ramping up efforts to combat the increasing number of reports regarding inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside local schools during peak times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police have launched an extensive campaign, visiting schools across the area to raise awareness and advise motorists on parking safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the past week, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have been deployed across numerous schools including Southdown Primary School in Buckley, Sychdyn Primary School, Ysgol Mynydd Isa, Broughton Primary School, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Ysgol Glanarafon in Mold, Hawarden High School, Penyffordd Primary School, Ysgol Bryn Coch in Mold, and Treuddyn Primary School. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At each school, they’ve issued advice to parents and handed out safety leaflets designed to reinforce good parking practices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’ll continue our patrols across the coming weeks, but we’re urging parents to park safely and considerately when dropping off and picking up children from school,” a spokesperson for South Flintshire police stated in a Facebook post. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This campaign comes in response to an uptick in complaints from local residents and schools regarding parking during drop-off and pick-up times which can pose a significant risk to children’s safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Operation Sceptre: Over 560 Knives Surrendered in North Wales during National Week of Action
  • Saltney man one of four charged following drugs raids in Chester
  • Dispersal order and increased police patrols as Chester braces for influx of racegoers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Operation Sceptre: Over 560 Knives Surrendered in North Wales during National Week of Action

    News

    Saltney man one of four charged following drugs raids in Chester

    News

    Dispersal order and increased police patrols as Chester braces for influx of racegoers

    News

    Health Minister says “key individuals” named in secret Health Board report “have been suspended”

    News

    Jet2 to introduce eight winter holiday destinations from Liverpool Airport

    News

    Fine, dry bank holiday weekend ahead, say Met Office forecasters

    News

    Welsh Water apologises and gives rebate to customers over regulatory reporting errors

    News

    Ofgem Price Cap: Energy bill to drop by £426 a year from July

    News

    Lidl and Flintshire Council tight lipped on Connah’s Quay supermarket progress

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn