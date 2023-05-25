Police launch safety campaign at schools across South Flintshire amid parking concerns

South Flintshire police are ramping up efforts to combat the increasing number of reports regarding inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside local schools during peak times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police have launched an extensive campaign, visiting schools across the area to raise awareness and advise motorists on parking safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the past week, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have been deployed across numerous schools including Southdown Primary School in Buckley, Sychdyn Primary School, Ysgol Mynydd Isa, Broughton Primary School, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Ysgol Glanarafon in Mold, Hawarden High School, Penyffordd Primary School, Ysgol Bryn Coch in Mold, and Treuddyn Primary School. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At each school, they’ve issued advice to parents and handed out safety leaflets designed to reinforce good parking practices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’ll continue our patrols across the coming weeks, but we’re urging parents to park safely and considerately when dropping off and picking up children from school,” a spokesperson for South Flintshire police stated in a Facebook post. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This campaign comes in response to an uptick in complaints from local residents and schools regarding parking during drop-off and pick-up times which can pose a significant risk to children’s safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

