Posted: Sat 22nd Jan 2022

Updated: Sat 22nd Jan

Plans submitted for ten log cabins at Flintshire holiday park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans have been put forward to build 10 log cabins at a holiday park in Flintshire.

The scheme forms part of proposals to upgrade facilities at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in the village of Picton, near Llanasa.

A previous application to create 17 lodges at the same site was rejected by Flintshire Council officials towards the end of last year because of concerns it would represent “overdevelopment”.

Agents acting on behalf of Paul Edwards, who owns the park, said the latest scheme would inject £500,000 a year into the local economy.

They said: “Ynyshir Farm Campsite is an existing touring holiday park located at Picton, Llanasa, near Holywell
“The area is a renowned holiday area and tourism destination.

“The scheme proposed would generate into the local economy of approximately £500,000 per annum for a 30-week season.

“The proposal will further increase a high-quality facility and the cabins would significantly help raise the standards offered in the region.

“We have a well-run facility with beautiful views and open spaces, where other local facilities can’t provide due to their location.

“Now we have gained experience with a good name, we are confident to expand by forming permanent traditional natural timber structures.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website with a decision expected to be made at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
