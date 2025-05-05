Phylip Harries returns as Dame for Theatr Clwyd panto

Theatr Clwyd has confirmed the return of one of its most beloved panto stars, Phylip Harries, who will take on the role of Dame in this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Cinderella.

Running from 22 November to 17 January, the production will be the first panto to be staged in Theatr Clwyd’s fully redeveloped building, promising festive magic, live music and family fun throughout the season.

Phylip Harries has become a staple of the Theatr Clwyd Christmas experience, winning fans across generations with his high-energy performances, quick wit and endearing stage presence. He was recently nominated for Best Dame at the UK Panto Awards for his standout performance in Mother Goose earlier this year, a show that picked up six nominations overall.

Reacting to the news, Phylip Harries said:

“Hiya! I am thrilled to be returning to my second home once again this Christmas. I can barely contain my excitement at the prospect of playing Dame in the new fully opened, all bells and whistles, Theatr Clwyd. I’ve never played Dame in Cinderella before, and I can’t wait to bring a fresh twist to this classic tale.”

Cinderella will follow in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto tradition, blending storytelling, song and slapstick into a lively and interactive performance. The show is expected to draw audiences from across Flintshire and beyond, especially with Harries back at the centre of the action.

Theatr Clwyd’s panto has become a seasonal highlight for many families, known for its live band, rotating cast of actor-musicians, and playful take on traditional fairy tales.

Tickets for Cinderella are now available through Theatr Clwyd’s website and box office.