Over 32,000 Flintshire pensioners set for £470 boost

Thousands of pensioners across Flintshire are set to receive an increase of up to £470 in their State Pension this year, as part of a UK Government uplift linked to the Triple Lock.

The move will impact 32,817 pensioners in Flintshire alone and forms part of a wider package of support under the government’s ‘Plan for Change’ to boost household incomes and economic security.

The Triple Lock – a guarantee that State Pensions rise annually by the highest of inflation, earnings growth or 2.5% – will see the basic and new State Pensions increase by 4.1% from this month, outpacing the current rate of inflation.

The government says this increase will add up to £1,900 to pensioners’ income over the course of this Parliament, and is part of a wider uplift that also includes working-age benefits, disability benefits, and child benefit.

Over five million households receiving working-age support such as Universal Credit are set to benefit from an average £150 rise in income. Disability Living Allowance, Carers Allowance, and child benefit will also rise in line with the April uprating.

In Flintshire, this means thousands of families and carers will see a boost to their household finances. Ministers say the changes are designed to improve financial stability and tackle inequalities, particularly for those on fixed or low incomes.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said:

“Our ironclad commitment to the Triple Lock gives pensioners across the country the certainty and security they need to live a full life in retirement. We are putting more money in people’s pockets and driving up household income as part of our Plan for Change.”

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell added:

“Raising the State Pension and rescuing the NHS – these are this government’s priorities to give all pensioners the dignity they deserve in their retirement. Those who have worked hard throughout their lives, paying into the system, are owed nothing less.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the overall package amounts to a £6.9 billion cash boost:

“With today’s increase in working-age benefits, and our ironclad commitment to pensioners through the Triple Lock, we are making the decisions that support those who need it in Britain, putting money into people’s pockets and delivering our Plan for Change.”

The package also includes a £742 million extension of the Household Support Fund in England from April 2025 to March 2026, aimed at helping with the cost of essentials such as food and energy.

In Wales, Secretary of State Jo Stevens said more than 600,000 pensioners will benefit:

“More than 600,000 pensioners across Wales will be up to £470 better off next year as a result of UK Government’s commitment to the triple lock, with thousands more receiving an increase in Universal Credit and other benefits.”

Pension Credit – a key top-up benefit aimed at low-income pensioners – has also seen an increase in uptake, with 50,000 additional awards granted since last summer.

The benefit is worth an average of £4,300 a year and can unlock further support such as help with housing costs, Council Tax, and free TV licences.