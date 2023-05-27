NSPCC Cymru launches fundraising board with £1m annual target

Aiming to raise a substantial £1 million annually, NSPCC Cymru has launched a new fundraising board dedicated to supporting its children’s services in Wales. These services include Childline, the Speak out Stay safe school programme, and direct services provided by the charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newly formed NSPCC Cymru Fundraising Board is chaired by Hywel Peterson, who previously served on the NSPCC Wales Appeal Board. This board was successful in raising a significant £3.7 million for the charity from 2016 to 2019. Peterson, who was appointed an Honorary Member of Council for the NSPCC in 2019 and a Divisional Vice President in 2021, has a proven track record in fundraising for the organisation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among his other accomplishments, Peterson chaired the Sam Warburton Testimonial Committee, which managed to raise £100,000 for NSPCC Cymru. He has also served on the testimonial committees of former Wales rugby players Martyn Williams MBE and Gethin Jenkins, both of whom selected the NSPCC as a beneficiary charity during their testimonial year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The new board will raise vital funds for the wide range of services provided by the NSPCC in Wales, both through corporate partnerships and fundraising events,” Peterson stated, emphasising the importance of raising awareness for the charity and its campaigns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One such event is Childhood Day, scheduled for June 9, which serves as the national flagship day for fundraising and action. The day is designed to unify communities and offer everyone an opportunity to contribute to child safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NSPCC Cymru operates two Childline bases in Cardiff and Prestatyn, offering a free, confidential counselling service for children and young people up to 19-years-old. The charity also runs the Speak out Stay safe online safeguarding programme for children aged five to 11 across schools in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Another key initiative is Childline Club Cymru, launched by NSPCC Cymru’s Ambassador for Childhood Sam Warburton in 2021. The club has already raised more than £50,000 for Childline in Wales and offers businesses and individuals an opportunity to aid children and young people across the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone interested in supporting NSPCC Cymru by becoming a Childline Club Cymru member can email Emma Brennan, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Wales, at emma.brennan@nspcc.org.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News