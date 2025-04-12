New figures show the scale of fox hunting and ‘havoc’ being inflicted on rural communities in Wales

New figures released today by the League Against Cruel Sports have revealed the scale of suspected illegal fox hunting and associated disruption to rural communities across Wales, with North Wales hunts among the worst named.

The charity’s latest end-of-season report recorded 102 incidents in Wales alone — including 21 reports of suspected illegal hunting, with 16 fox chases, and 81 instances of what it terms “hunt havoc”.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “These figures underline why the UK government is pushing ahead with a consultation to ban trail hunting later this year, something we are urging them to publish without delay.

“But, more than that, the Hunting Act also needs to be strengthened by removing its loopholes, which are exploited by hunts to avoid prosecution for illegal hunting, and for custodial sentences to be introduced for those who persist in breaking the law.”

According to the League’s data, the Flint and Denbigh Hunt recorded the highest number of incidents in Wales, followed by the Sir Watkins Williams-Wynn Hunt (also known as the Wynnstay Hunt), and the Sennybridge Farmers Hunt.

The report covers both the cub hunting season, which begins in August, and the main fox hunting season, running from November to the end of March. The charity says many of the reported activities go against the practice of trail hunting — the post-ban method hunts claim to follow by pursuing pre-laid scent trails instead of live animals.

Instances of “hunt havoc” included hounds running loose on busy roads, trespass, threatening behaviour, and distress caused to livestock and pets — all activities the League says are not consistent with legitimate trail hunting.

Trail hunting has previously been labelled a “smokescreen for illegal fox hunting” by Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, who also called illegal hunting “prolific”.

The League’s findings are drawn from reports made to its confidential Animal Crimewatch service and gathered by a team including former police officers and civilian analysts.

Across England and Wales, nearly 1,600 total incidents were recorded this season, including 474 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting and 1,117 related to hunt havoc.

Emma Judd added: “These figures show the fox hunts have an appalling disregard for the law and are chasing and killing foxes across Wales as they did before the ban and inflicting misery on rural communities.

“The time for change is now. New stronger fox hunting laws are needed to consign this barbaric activity to the history books.”

The League is encouraging members of the public to report any suspected illegal hunting or hunt-related disturbances through its Animal Crimewatch service by phone on 0300 444 1234, by email at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at 0755 278 8247.