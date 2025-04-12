Mold: P&A Group champions hospice fundraiser in anniversary year

P&A Group has marked its 40th anniversary with a strong show of community spirit, supporting the Nightingale House Hospice 5k and 10k run held at Alyn Waters Country Park on Saturday 5 April.

The Mold-based company, which includes The Woodworks Garden Centre & Café, P&A Pallets, and Zest Outdoor Living, sponsored the event trophies and took part in a litter-pick to help keep the park clean.

The hospice run attracted a wide range of participants, all helping raise funds for Nightingale House’s vital patient care services while enjoying a scenic multi-terrain route.

Elise Jackson, Events and Campaigns Manager at Nightingale House Hospice, said: “The Alyn Waters 5k and 10k Run is more than just a run; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy the beautiful surroundings and make a real difference.”

Founded in 1985, P&A Group has maintained a long-standing commitment to supporting charitable causes and the wider community. Staff from across its divisions joined the event, reflecting the business’s focus on local engagement and environmental care.

This is not the first time the group has partnered with the hospice. P&A previously sponsored a commemorative tile on the hospice’s 25th Anniversary Hot Air Balloon, which has toured balloon festivals across the UK since 2021.

Steve Morgan, Chairman of P&A Group, presented trophies to the 12 winning runners at the event, alongside Alison Peters of GHP Legal, who sponsored and presented the medals.

“We were delighted to be asked to sponsor this event and I was pleased to see how many runners took part,” said Morgan. “At P&A, we are passionate about promoting fitness, health, and wellbeing. We also recognise the outstanding work Nightingale House Hospice does in providing specialist palliative care services, and we’re proud to support their fundraising efforts.”

Adding a festive touch, Nightingale House’s new mascot made its debut appearance, cheering on runners and creating a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the day.