Posted: Wed 11th Oct 2023

Met Office: Flintshire braces for heavy rainfall: 26-hour Yellow Warning issued

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents of Flintshire, along with much of Wales, and a large part of England, have been put on alert as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for prolonged heavy rain over a 26-hour period.

The warning, in place from 9pm Thursday through to 11.59pm on Friday, predicts that bouts of heavy rain will initially hit the southwest.

This wave of wet weather is then forecast to cover a significant portion of England and Wales throughout Friday.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

What's on the Horizon?

Accumulated rain is projected to be around 10-20 mm in most regions.

However, in areas facing the heaviest downpours, it might rise to 30-50 mm.

Particularly in some high terrains of Wales, there are expectations of 60 to 70 mm of rainfall.

The Met Office anticipates spray and flooding on roads, likely leading to extended journey times. Some homes and businesses could face the dire prospect of flooding.

Public transport, including buses and train services, is expected to face disruptions, which might further delay travel times.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop on Thursday evening before affecting much of England and Wales on Friday."

"Rain will gradually clear from the north on Friday afternoon and evening. In most areas, 10-20 mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots, 30-50 mm is possible, and some high grounds of Wales might see 60 to 70 mm."

"In the south of the area, there's a possibility that some thunderstorms may break out, which could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a few hours."

