May Half Term: Free family-friendly events across North East Wales

This May Half Term the team at Groundwork North Wales and their partner organisation Wild Ground are running a programme of free family-friendly events across North East Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There is a range of crafts, environmental and nature-based activities to enjoy, with some fun and interesting sessions planned. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team at Groundwork North Wales is inviting families to join the ‘Our Back Yard, Connah’s Quay’ event at the Community Garden in Flintshire, which commences at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 31st. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will include mini-beast painting, bug hunts, and making a bug hotel, promising an exciting afternoon of learning and fun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Moreover, the ‘Healthy Rivers: Healthy Communities’ team will be present at King’s Mills on Tuesday, May 30th. Families are invited to learn about the local river and engage in crafting activities with natural materials from the surrounding area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The week will also mark the celebration of ‘Bike Week’ from June 5th – 11th, with a ‘Pedal Power Parade’ of decorated bikes at Alyn Waters Country Park. Groundwork North Wales encourages families to attend drop-in workshops on Tuesday, May 30th and Wednesday, May 31st to decorate bikes for display at the Parade. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wild Ground is also offering two nature sessions on Thursday, June 1st at their Lane End nature reserve near Buckley, Flintshire. Families can engage in a nature and craft event creating mosaics inspired by nature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Friday, June 2nd, renowned forager and naturalist, David Winnard, will lead a walk through the beautiful Broakoak Woods in Connah’s Quay, offering an insightful exploration of the local wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The half-term events extend over the Bank Holiday weekend, with Minera Lead Mines open for family walks, picnics, and nature enjoyment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newly refreshed interpretation in the visitor centre provides an additional draw, alongside available refreshments, ice creams, toilet facilities, and free parking. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While all events are free of charge, bookings are essential due to limited spaces. For more details and to book, families are encouraged to visit www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk and www.wild-ground.org.uk or contact Groundwork North Wales directly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

