Long delays reported on M56 in Cheshire following a collision
Motorists on the M56 in Cheshire are facing delays following a collision.
The incident has led to significant congestion, particularly for traffic heading eastbound away from Deeside, with vehicles queuing for several miles.
The collision has resulted in partial blockage of the M56 eastbound lanes, specifically at junction 14 A5117, near Chester Services and Helsby.
This has caused delays in travel times for commuters, with current estimates suggesting an additional 35 minutes added to usual journey durations.
Traffic reports from the area state, "M56 Eastbound partially blocked, queuing traffic due to accident at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby)."
