JurnyOn: Transport for Wales launches loyalty app with travel rewards

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a new subscription and loyalty app aimed at rewarding passengers for travelling on its services.

Starting yesterday, 23 April, the JurnyOn app offers a range of benefits including discounts on advance train tickets and the opportunity to earn loyalty points based on miles travelled on TfW services. Subscription plans begin at £1.90 per month.

Passengers can earn one point per mile travelled on TfW trains, regardless of whether they subscribe. Each point is valued at one pence and can be redeemed for in-app rewards or to offset subscription costs.

The app features three subscription tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Silver subscribers receive a 10 per cent discount on TfW Advance tickets, Gold subscribers receive 15 per cent, and Platinum subscribers benefit from a 35 per cent discount.

The scheme is the result of a partnership between TfW and JurnyOn and represents the first time a Train Operating Company in the UK has introduced a subscription-based discount system.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “We are thrilled to partner with JurnyOn to introduce this innovative offering to our customers, rewarding their continued loyalty to our services.

“This initiative has progressed at great pace due to the dedication of our Innovation Lab and Network Growth teams. It exemplifies how our teams are collaborating effectively with partners like JurnyOn and leveraging its unique technological solutions to lead another first for the UK rail industry.”

Divya Prashanth, Chief Executive Officer at JurnyOn, also commented: “At JurnyOn, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Transport for Wales.

“Together, we’re reimagining public transport through innovation that truly serves people. From our subscription-based AI ticketing app, which simplifies complex fare structures, to the world’s first blockchain wallet for mobility, our goal is to make travel accessible, intuitive, and affordable for all.”

Passengers can download the JurnyOn app from the iOS App Store now, with an Android version planned as part of a wider rollout. After creating an account and choosing a subscription tier, users can purchase TfW Advance tickets through the app and start earning rewards immediately.

How to get started with JurnyOn?