High-speed pursuit which crossed into Flintshire ends with jail for cocaine-dealing pair

Two men have been jailed after leading police on a dangerous 90-minute pursuit across Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales — including forcing their way past a cyclist while fleeing over Saltney Ferry footbridge.

Jake Fagan, 29, of Exeter Road, Ellesmere Port, was sentenced to four years and eight months at Chester Crown Court.

He admitted to assault, possession of a knife, criminal damage, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Connor Mitchell, 29, of Farmdale Drive, Elton, Chester, received three years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The pursuit followed a road rage incident reported on 18 July 2024 in Deansgate, Ellesmere Port, where two suspects on a motorcycle threatened a female driver with a knife and smashed her car’s rear window.

Police tracked the suspects across three police force areas, aided by air support from the National Police Air Service.

The chase involved speeds of up to 90mph, including dangerous driving on the M56 in the wrong direction.

The pursuit spanned Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, Chester, Frodsham, into Flintshire and back into Chester.

The suspects crossed into Flintshire via the Saltney Ferry footbridge, forcing their way past the cyclist while still fleeing police.

Officers eventually deployed stingers in Chester, where both men were arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

A discarded bag recovered by police during the chase was found to contain class A drugs.

Fagan was additionally charged for a separate assault on 14 July in Ellesmere Port, and further arrested for criminal damage after punching and headbutting a wall during police interview.

Detective Constable Demi Brownrigg said:

“I welcome the sentences handed to Fagan and Mitchell who clearly showed no regard for the safety of members of the public by leading police on an incredibly dangerous pursuit.

“The pursuit crossed into three separate police force areas, however, thanks to our officers working together, we were able to keep up with the suspects and eventually bring their alarming behaviour to an end.”

She added: “This should serve as an example that if you commit crime in Cheshire, we will find you, and we will utilise all of the resources at our disposal to protect the communities that we serve while bringing you to justice.”